Ime Udoka Explains Why Rockets Are Dangerous
The Houston Rockets have just a handful of games before the playoffs, and while they haven't been there in five years, the team is ready for a chance to rise to the occasion.
Rockets head coach Ime Udoka laid out why the Rockets can be dangerous in the playoffs.
“You know, the thing that’s missing is experience, for the guys that haven’t been there but, you know, it’s the first time for everybody at some point and its basketball at the end of the day. So, we have to attack that the way we have gone at everything this year. Still play up to our standard and do the things that really work for us throughout the season and don’t kind of stray from that," Udoka said.
"Getting our stops, being one of the better defensive teams, letting that defense turn to offense, being number one in offensive rebounds and playing with that pace always helps but the balance as well, I think. The more we can share the ball and not get bogged down ... The better we are with that, everybody kind of feeds off that and gets involved and carries over to the defensive end.”
The Rockets won't have it easy in the playoffs against an incredibly stacked Western Conference, but they are ready to show that the postseason is exactly where they belong.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.