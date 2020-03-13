InsideTheRockets
Rockets Will 'Take Care' of Employees Impacted by Coronavirus Suspension

Michael Shapiro

Rockets president Tad Brown said on Friday that the organization is putting together a plan to "take care of our part-time employees," amid the NBA's coronavirus suspension.

“We are putting those plans together right now,” Brown told the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. “As we always have in times of crises, we will take care of our part-time employees as well as all of our employees. We’re working internally to identify the best course going forward. But we are taking care of them.”

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on Wednesday after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The suspension will last at least 30 days, and the season could extend into August, according to commissioner Adam Silver.

Employees of teams throughout the league will be impacted by the coronavirus suspension. Part-time and hourly employees are likely to be especially affected, with many working as game-night staff. 

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he will make sure to compensate the team's employees on Wednesday night. Both Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo have pledged $100,000 in support of arena and team staff for their respective organizations. Brown and the Rockets appear to be following suit, though any formal plan has yet to be finalized.

"We’re putting together a plan to take care of our part-time employees during their time of need,” Brown told Feigen. 

The Rockets have nine home games left whenever the regular season returns. They sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24 after defeating the Timberwolves on Tuesday. 

