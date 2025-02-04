Injuries Are Coming at the Worst Possible Time for the Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets are in the midst of their worse stretch of the season. After another loss on Monday the Rockets have lost three straight games. That is the first time this season the Rockets have had a three-game losing streak.
With the three-game losing streak, the Rockets have fallen from the second seed to the third seed. The Rockets are in the midst of the most difficult part of their schedule. They have three games left on this current road trip, and to make matters worse, they are missing several players.
Going into the game, the Rockets knew they would be without Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith. They hoped they would have back Alperen Sengun, but Sengun missed his third straight game. They also found out that Jock Landale would miss the game as well.
That meant the Rockets were down to one healthy center and without three of their five starters. The Rockets battled all night and actually led by 11 points going into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately just like in several other games the Rockets collapsed in the fourth quarter.
They have found different ways to collapse in the fourth quarter. We have seen their offense disappear in a loss to the Golden State Warriors, and Monday night, the Rocket's defense was the issue. They gave up 46 points and were outscored by 17 points in the 124-118 loss.
The Rockets have five games in seven nights, including last night, with four of the games on the road. That makes the injuries Houston is dealing with stand out even more. Head coach Ime Udoka said that VanVleet is currently week to week with an ankle injury.
Usually, week to week means that the team isn't 100% sure when the player will be back on the court. The Rockets have been without Jabari Smith for the last month and their has not been any update on when he will be back.
Sengun has missed the last three games which was the first games he missed this season. Sengun has been dealing with various injuries this season and the Rockets are being cautious with their All-Star center.
The Rockets play the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a back-to-back, which means they could be without even more players for Tuesday's game. For most of the season, Tari Eason has not played both games of back-to-backs, and Steven Adams has missed time as well when the team plays two days in a row.
We will have to wait and see who will be in the lineup for the Rockets tonight, but the injuries are coming at the worst possible time for the Rockets as they battle to stay in the top four of the Western Conference.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.