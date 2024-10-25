Injury Report, Updated Odds (10/25): Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
The Houston Rockets are at home for their second-straight contest this season. They opened their season against the Charlotte Hornets. While they took a late loss to the Hornets, the Rockets showed plenty that they can be a better squad than they were a season ago when they posted a 41-41 record.
The Memphis Grizzlies, with Ja Morant healthy, look like quite a squad, though, and they'll pose a big challenge as they head down to Houston for a contest. Both teams played a close game to open up their respective seasons, too.
With the Rockets looking to get into the playoffs, getting an early season victory could be crucial to building some early season momentum.
Injury Report
Rockets:
Dillon Brooks, probable (knee)
Cam Whitmore, probable (knee)
Steven Adams, out (knee, calf)
Grizzlies:
Jaren Jackson Jr., doubtful (hamstring)
GG Jackson, out (foot)
Luke Kennard, out (foot)
Cam Spencer, out (ankle)
Vince Williams Jr., out (tibial)
The Grizzlies are dealing with a handful of injuries, though they picked up a season-opening victory and look quite good with Ja Morant on the court fully healthy. Their injuries won't hold them back all too much, as there is nothing substantially different from their season opener.
More than likely, the Rockets will have no new absences, either. Steven Adams will miss a second straight contest.
Updated Odds
Playing this game in Houston, the Rockets are 3.5-point favorites over the Grizzlies. Avoiding an 0-2 start would be huge for the Rockets, especially if rookie guard Reed Sheppard can have a good game after a relatively calm NBA debut.
