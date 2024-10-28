Injury Report, Updated Odds (10/28): Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs
For the second game in a row, the Houston Rockets take on the San Antonio Spurs, playing in the Frost Bank Center once again. Playing in San Antonio for the second straight time, the Rockets will be searching for a better result as they took a 109-106 loss on Saturday.
The Rockets are a playoff-hopeful team, but after a 1-2 start to the season, the club certainly is looking for better returns in the early stages of the season.
The team's first loss in San Antonio was close, and the Rockets should be able to capture some momentum in the second matchup and come away with a win. The potential is there for Houston after they blew out the Memphis Grizzlies a couple of games ago, and should be aiming for a similar result tonight.
Injury Report
Rockets:
Steven Adams, questionable (knee, calf)
Jack McVeigh, out (G League)
N'Faly Dante, out (G League)
Nate Williams, out (G League)
Spurs:
Tre Jones, out (ankle)
Devin Vassell, out (foot)
Could it be time for Steven Adams to make his regular season debut for the Rockets? The Houston center appeared in three preseason games but hasn't played in the regular season since the 2022-23 NBA season.
Outside of Adams, there are no changes to the injury report and the Rockets could be without their three two-way players.
Updated Odds
Despite playing on the road against the Spurs for a second straight time following a loss, the Rockets are a 2.5-point favorite over San Antonio. Evidently, Houston might be the better team from top to bottom, though they need to find consistency to prove such.
