Injury Report, Updated Odds (10/31): Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Houston Rockets are taking on the Dallas Mavericks for a Lone Star State battle for their fifth showing of the season. With a 2-2 record through their first four games, the Rockets are looking to earn a winning record with a win over Dallas on Halloween.
With playoff hopes on the season, the Rockets might have hoped for a strong start to the season, and a win over a team like the Mavericks to give them a winning record would be a big boost for the squad. Dallas added Klay Thompson to the core of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving this offseason, making them that much more of a difficult opponent.
Injury Report
Rockets:
Steven Adams, questionable (knee, calf)
Jack McVeigh, out (G League)
N'Faly Dante, out (G League)
Nate Williams, out (G League)
Mavericks:
Dante Exum, out (wrist)
Maxi Kleber, out (hamstring)
Jazian Gortman, out (G League)
Kessler Edwards, out (G League)
Outside of a potential absence of Steven Adams, there are no new injuries to either side that will swing this game. Having two healthy squads will make this a tough game for Houston, but they'll continue to get quality looks at their healthy squad to keep making key adjustments.
Updated Odds
The Rockets are a 6.5-point underdog while hitting the road to take on the Mavericks. They're headed into a tough environment to take on a team that was in the NBA Finals just last season, which will pose a tough challenge as Houston looks to take a winning record.
