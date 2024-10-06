Inside the Rockets' Final Practice Before Preseason Opener
The Houston Rockets held their final practice on Sunday afternoon before their first preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday evening in San Antonio. The Rockets practiced almost every day this week, only taking Friday off.
The Rockets have participated in several scrimmages, various skill drills, and film sessions throughout the week. During the film sessions, the team focused on addressing their weaknesses from last season while reinforcing their strengths.
During drills, the Rockets worked on various aspects of the game, from pick-and-roll defense to screen setting. Training at the new facility has reduced travel time, allowing the Rockets to have more practice time during training camp.
On Sunday afternoon, the media had the opportunity to hear from head coach Ime Udoka, Alperen Sengun, and Fred VanVleet. Rockets On SI asked Coach Udoka if there was a possibility of seeing a change to the starting lineup was possible.
Even though Udoka didn't give a definite answer and did mention that he liked some of the things the team's actions did at the end of the season, it sounds like the Rockets will be sticking with the same starting lineup to begin the new season. The Rockets starting lineup last season was among the top three in terms of minutes played together.
Sengun was up next, and he talked about his confidence in his shooting and what it was like playing against Steven Adams. Rockets On SI also asked Sengun about the chemistry he has built with his fellow 2021 draft mate, Jalen Green.
During the offseason, we've observed Sengun and Green spending time together on and off the court. Both players are entering their fourth seasons and are eligible for contract extensions. Despite the team's abundant talent, the Rockets' success hinges on their performance.
The Rockets will play the Jazz in their preseason opener on Monday night.
