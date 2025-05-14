Insider: Rockets, Celtics Could Become Trade Partners
The Houston Rockets are beginning their offseason with a lot of trade speculation as the team looks for ways to get better this summer.
The trade market should have many opportunities for the Rockets to make their mark, and one team could become a partner for them in deals.
NBA insider Marc J. Spears is reporting that the Rockets could make a trade with the Boston Celtics this offseason.
"Two teams I’m keeping an eye on for a couple of these guys... one is the Houston Rockets. Ime Udoka is there. He knows these guys, and they probably would be attracted to the idea of returning to play for him," Spears said on SportsCenter h/t Rockets Wire contributor Ben DuBose.
"And then another team is the San Antonio Spurs. They’ve got the No. 2 (draft pick), and I’m told the Spurs are quite happy with the talent available at No. 2, but they’re going to potentially explore trades, as well."
The Celtics find themselves on the brink of elimination trailing 3-1 to the New York Knicks in their best-of-seven series. Boston's chances of advancing have become incredibly dim after news of Jayson Tatum's Achilles tear surfaced.
The Celtics need to win three consecutive games against the Knicks in order to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals. The depth sans Tatum will be tested at the end of the season, and if they fail, they could look to make some changes.
Perhaps the Rockets can be a team to help them out.