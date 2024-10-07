Jabari Smith Jr. Cited as Breakout Player for Rockets in 2024-25
Much has been made about the need for someone on the Houston Rockets to ascend this season. Understandably, as the Rockets have made it clear that they'd like to make the playoffs, despite being in the tougher Western Conference.
Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta even echoed the sentiment, stating that the franchise should have the deepest roster in the league in 2024-25. The question has been raised countless times regarding which player will rise to the occasion, drawing varying answers.
To some, the contract situation surrounding Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green will prompt either of the two to take a leap. However, Sengun and the Rockets appear destined for an extension.
According to Uproxx's Bill DiFilippo and Robby Kalland, Jabari Smith Jr. could be the player to take a leap for the franchise this season.
The reasoning is below:
"The Rockets have a bunch of potential options here, but there is just something about Smith as a huge forward who can really shoot the ball that we just can’t quit. He took a step forward as a scorer during his second year in the league, and at only 21 years old, there’s still plenty of time for him to keep developing his all-around game."
Last season, Smith averaged 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 45.4 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from long-range, 81.1 percent from the foul line, and 57.1 percent true shooting. After 2024-25, Smith becomes eligible for a rookie-scale extension.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.