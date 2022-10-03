Skip to main content

Jabari Smith Jr. Credits Rockets Teammates For Impressive Play vs. Spurs

Following a 21-point performance during the Houston Rockets preseason win against the Spurs, Jabari Smith Jr. gave praise to his teammates.

HOUSTON — When Jabari Smith Jr. departed Las Vegas after the 2022 Summer League tournament, there were concerns about his shooting. 

Smith's subpar shot led to a modest offensive performance. He averaged 14.4 points on 31 percent shooting from the field, while connecting on nine attempts during his first two games. 

Nearly three months since his summer league debut, Smith silenced his doubters to help the Houston Rockets take a 134-96 win over the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night. Smith scored a game-high 21 points on 53 percent shooting from the field. He also nailed five out of his eight triples from behind the arc inside the Toyota Center.  

"Coming into the game, I felt looser than I did in summer league," Smith said. "There wasn't a lot of jitters. But my teammates helped me with that. And the rest of it took care of itself." 

Smith said the game came easy due to his teammates' ability to help him get into a rhythm. Four of Smith's five made three pointers came from an assist made by his teammates, who were taking the time to find the 6-foot-11 big man out on the perimeter. 

His easiest 3-point field gold of the night took place at the 10:14 mark of the first quarter. Smith drilled his second 3-point basket of the game following a cross-court pass made by Kevin Porter Jr.

"We made eye-contact right before he threw the pass," Smith said. "I knew it was coming. I was ready for it, and he knew I was going to knock it down."

The connection between the two respective players was a testament to the chemistry Smith and Porter have established through the Rockets' offseason workout program since July. Porter finished the game with a team-high six assists in the win.

