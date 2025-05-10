Jabari Smith Jr. Faces Crucial Offseason With Rockets
The Houston Rockets have a decision to make soon in regards to the future of former No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr.
Smith is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but doesn't become a restricted free agent until next summer.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus looked into his situation moving into the offseason.
"Jabari Smith Jr. may be a positive force on the Rockets with his length, defense and ability to spread the floor (though that still needs to improve). He's more of a role player than a star, which isn't necessarily the hope for a No. 3 overall pick," Pincus wrote.
"Because he still hasn't broken out as a primary scorer, Houston isn't likely to roll out the kind of large extension that Smith might seek. He also could be part of a trade package for a superstar such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker or Kevin Durant, so the Rockets might not want to take him off the table by extending him.
"In that regard, Smith and Tari Eason are in a similar boat. Don't be surprised if both become restricted free agents next July."
Smith may not have had the best start to his career, but he is showing improvement and has a ton of potential still untapped as he turns 22 later this week. The Rockets might be able to get a lot for him in the trade market, but they could also benefit from keeping him around for another year to see if he shows any signs of progress.