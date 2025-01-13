Jalen Green Leading Rockets' Hot Start to 2025
The Houston Rockets have found a groove to start 2025, having gone 4-1 in their last five games and riding a three-game winning streak. With their only loss coming against the defending champion Boston Celtics, the Rockets have defeated playoff teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies.
In a crowded Western Conference, Houston finds itself as the second seed with a 25-12 record. In those four wins to start the year, the Rockets averaged 120.8 points while giving up 110.3 to opponents. Since Jan. 1, Houston ranks sixth in offensive rating (118.0).
The scoring surge comes mainly due to the recent stretch of games from Jalen Green. The guard has struggled with efficiency and consistency throughout his early NBA career, but as the Rockets stay high in the standings, he's been giving them scoring outbursts to start 2025.
Green is averaging 27.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 steals in the last five games. Despite shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.6% from three this season, the 22-year-old shot 47.8% from the field and 41.2% from three in that stretch.
The recent scoring outbursts include a 33-point performance in a 119-115 win over the Lakers on Jan. 5. In one of the best games of his young career, Green put up 33 points, six rebounds, and four assists on 12-of-24 shooting, knocking down five threes on 12 attempts.
This type of consistency and efficiency is what the Rockets need in order to make a deep playoff run and assert themselves as a title contender. When Green and star center Alperen Sengun each surpass 20 points in a game, Houston is 5-2. If the team can get this type of offensive production from both stars, the Rockets will continue to be a force in the highest tier of the NBA.
