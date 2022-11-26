Jalen Green Leads Rockets To Fourth Quarter Comeback In Win Over Hawks

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets entered the fourth quarter trailing the Atlanta Hawks 104-94.

Houston opened the final period on a 12-2 run to cut Atlanta's lead down to two. Jalen Green drilled a triple to tie the game at 112 with five minutes left in the final period.

The Rockets were able to sustain their late-game execution en route to a 128-122 victory over the Hawks.

With the win, the Rockets ended their five-game home losing streak. Green finished with 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting, five rebounds and five assists. He scored nine points in the fourth quarter before fouling out.

Dejounte Murray and Trae Young scored a combined 83 points. Young Led the way with 44 in the loss.

The Rockets got off to a good start early in the first quarter but could not sustain their execution. Houston jumped ahead of Atlanta to take an early 16-9 lead before the Hawks began to find their rhythm.

Behind Murray's 19 points scored during the second quarter, the Rockets trailed the Hawks 72-69 at the half. Murray finished with 39 points.

A chippy third quarter resulted in the Rockets receiving three technical fouls assigned to Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and coach Stephen Silas. The Rockets scored a game low 25 points in the quarter, which led to the Hawks leading 104-94 into the final period.

K.J. Martin started in place of Eric Gordon, who was out due to right groin maintenance. He finished with a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Smith followed Sunday's career performance against the Golden State Warriors with 21 points and nine rebounds.

Bruno Fernando returned to the starting lineup after a knee injury sidelined him for 15 games. He finished with seven points and three rebounds in his return. Fernando started in place of Alperen Sengun, who the Rockets held out due to a groin injury.

Following the win, the Rockets will close their four-game homestand Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT inside the Toyota Center.

