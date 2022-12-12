Jalen Green Lifts Rockets To Victory Over Bucks

Jalen Green scores 12 points during the fourth quarter to lead the Houston Rockets to a home victory against the Bucks.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets opened a seven-game homestand that began with an interconference match against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jalen Green scored 12 points during the fourth quarter to lift the Rockets to a 97-92 victory.

With the win, the Rockets extended their home winning streak to four. Green led the way with 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting. Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 points and seven assists.

The Rockets scored a season-low 19 points in the first quarter. But by not falling behind by double digits, Houston's first-quarter play against Milwaukee marked their best start since their victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 26.

Houston entered the second quarter trailing the Bucks 25-19. But behind six points in the period by Eric Gordon, Houston outscored Milwaukee 31-23 to take a two-point lead (50-48) into halftime.

Gordon finished the game with nine points.

A subpar third quarter led to the Bucks outscoring the Rockets 31-24 to take a five-point lead into the final period. Jrue Holiday scored nine of his 25 points during the third quarter.

Due to Jabari Smith Jr.'s defensive play, the Rockets' defense held Giannis Antetokounmpo to 16 points.

John Lucas II served as the Rockets' head coach due to the absence of Stephen Silas. Silas missed Sunday's contest following the passing of his father, Paul Silas.

Following the win, the Rockets will continue their seven-game homestand Tuesday night against the 16-11 Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT.

