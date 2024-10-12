Inside The Rockets

Jalen Green Must Put Up or Shut Up for Rockets

The Houston Rockets are reaching a critical point with Jalen Green.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 9, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) drives to the basket around Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) drives to the basket around Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green is entering the most important season of his career, and the fourth-year pro is well-aware of that.

The former No. 2 overall pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which means restricted free agency is on the horizon next offseason.

Green, 22, has shown the flashes necessary to be a franchise player for the Rockets, but has lacked the consistency. That's why the Rockets have yet to give him the lucrative extension that others in the 2021 NBA Draft class have already received, like Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Toronto Raptors All-Star Scottie Barnes and Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner.

In order for Green to be worthy of a max deal, the Rockets need him to be they type of guy that can take over basketball games. While he may not be asked to do so every night, Green is the type of player that needs to be capable to do so often in order for him to be worth the type of deal he is seeking.

Green has yet to prove to the Rockets that he is that kind of player with the amount of downs he has had over the years. However, the ups provide hope that he can put it all together this season and emerge as the franchise guy for the Rockets that they thought he could be when they selected him.

