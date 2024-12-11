Inside The Rockets

Jalen Green Praises Rockets Chemistry

The Houston Rockets have built a foundation for their chemistry.

Dec 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates with forward Amen Thompson (1) after a play during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are emerging as a top team in the Western Conference, and part of the reason behind their strong start is the team's growing chemistry.

The Rockets core has played together for a few years and the team returned nearly its entire roster from a year ago, giving the team a head start in communication over some other opponents.

Rockets guard Jalen Green believes that the team's chemistry is in a good place.

“I think the chemistry is great,” Green said via NBC Sports writer Kurt Helin. “I mean, we’ve been building for two years now, same team. Not a lot of teams get to be with each other for that long. I mean, we all look at each other as brothers, we communicate, we get on each other. And I think that that shows on the court.”

The Rockets have been through a lot of growing pains together, some last season and others even before that in the Stephen Silas era. All of that growth is beginning to pay off as the Rockets are using those experiences and proving that they are learning from it.

If the Rockets can continue to grow at this rate, they should be in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The Rockets face off tonight against the Golden State Warriors in the Emirates NBA Cup at 8:30 p.m. CT.

