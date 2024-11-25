Jalen Green's Rough Start to Season Could Trigger Rockets Trade
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green was given a major payday on Oct. 21, signing a three-year, $105.3 million contract extension. The 2021 draftee got a deal done to avoid entering restricted free agency in 2025, but Green's start to year four hasn't reflected the money he was given.
Green is averaging 18.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Not bad numbers on the surface, but his efficiency has been the worst of his career thus far. Green is shooting 38.2% from the field and 30.7% from three, both career lows to start the season.
Green's extension gives him more time to improve his game before a new contract, but based on this start, it shouldn't save him from trade rumors. The noise settled after the agreement was reached, but it seems like his inefficiencies are holding the Rockets back, most evident last night in a 104-98 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. In 30 minutes, Green shot 3-for-14 from the field and 1-for-9 from three to finish with 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists.
Houston has consistently treated Green like the second option behind Alperen Sengun in recent years, but it may be time for his departure in a trade. He's 22 years old, and while his age suggests great potential even in year four, the Rockets are in the running for a playoff spot with a 12-6 record and the third seed in the Western Conference.
There is no news of Houston actively seeking a trade involving Green, especially after reports that the team was uninterested in Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, as the February deadline approaches, things may change for the Rockets guard if production doesn't improve.
