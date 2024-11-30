Jalen Green's Scoring Threat Helps Rockets Tremendously
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is coming off his best performance of the season with 41 points in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Green may not drop 40 or more in every game this season, but his ability to do that makes the Rockets a scarier team.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey believes Green could be a key factor for the team.
"The Houston Rockets have undoubtedly taken a big step forward, and that applies to just about everyone on the roster," Bailey writes. "Prior to Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, though, one starter seemed to be lagging behind. Through his first 19 games, Jalen Green was shooting 38.1 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from deep. And more importantly, the team's net rating was dramatically better when he was off the floor. His shoot-first, defense-last game make him, at best, a tricky fit for Houston's otherwise egalitarian offense and rigid defense."
Green's inconsistencies have been a common theme for him throughout the first four seasons of his career, but if he can come up with these performances more frequently, the Rockets may be a contender sooner than expected.
Green and the Rockets are back in action tomorrow against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT from Toyota Center.
