Inside The Rockets

Jalen Green's Scoring Threat Helps Rockets Tremendously

The Houston Rockets are better off when Jalen Green is hot.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) rebounds the ball past Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin (1) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) rebounds the ball past Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin (1) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is coming off his best performance of the season with 41 points in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Green may not drop 40 or more in every game this season, but his ability to do that makes the Rockets a scarier team.

Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey believes Green could be a key factor for the team.

"The Houston Rockets have undoubtedly taken a big step forward, and that applies to just about everyone on the roster," Bailey writes. "Prior to Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, though, one starter seemed to be lagging behind. Through his first 19 games, Jalen Green was shooting 38.1 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from deep. And more importantly, the team's net rating was dramatically better when he was off the floor. His shoot-first, defense-last game make him, at best, a tricky fit for Houston's otherwise egalitarian offense and rigid defense."

Green's inconsistencies have been a common theme for him throughout the first four seasons of his career, but if he can come up with these performances more frequently, the Rockets may be a contender sooner than expected.

Green and the Rockets are back in action tomorrow against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT from Toyota Center.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News