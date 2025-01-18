Jalen Green Still Has a Lot to Prove For Rockets
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has a newfound rhythm in 2025, posting over 30 points per game so far in the new year.
Green has been very impressive over the past few weeks, but he has still yet to enjoy even a winning season with the Rockets, let alone any success in the postseason.
The lack of postseason success and struggle to remain consistent over a long period of time put Green at the No. 8 overall pick in Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale's 2021 NBA Re-Draft exercise.
"Props to Jalen Green for putting (most of) the "Is it March yet?" jokes to bed. He is currently piecing together his most complete season," Favale writes.
"That won't move the needle for everyone. Much like Cade Cunningham, Green's efficiency is unimpressive. But he routinely ferries one of the league's lowest shot qualities. That is to some extent self-inflicted. It is also a feature (bug?) of the talent he plays alongside.
"There is an argument to slot him higher. The tenability of his scoring prevents it. Struggling to nudge up his efficiency on difficult looks is one thing. But he has graded out as an above-average scorer on catch-and-shoot attempts just once in his career, according to BBall Index."
The players chosen ahead of Green in the re-draft are Trey Murphy (New Orleans Pelicans), Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons).
In order for Green to be taken more seriously, he has to be able to contribute at this level for longer periods of time. If he can do that, he could eventually emerge as the franchise cornerstone for the Rockets someday.
Green and the Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.
