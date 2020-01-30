InsideTheRockets
James Harden and Clint Capela Active vs. Blazers, Eric Gordon to Start

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets will have their full rotation back in Portland on Wednesday after being shorthanded in both legs of their back-to-back on Sunday and Monday.

James Harden and Clint Capela are both active against the Blazers, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni. Russell Westbrook is also active after sitting out the Rockets' win over the Jazz on Monday.

Harden missed both Houston's loss in Denver and win over Utah due to a thigh injury. Harden hurt his thigh in a collision with Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns in a win at Minnesota on Jan. 24. 

Capela missed Monday's win due to a right heel contusion. He has battled the injury for the last month, missing back-to-back games in late December.

The short-Rockets rallied on Monday in perhaps their best win of the season. Eric Gordon scored a career-high 50 points, toasting Rudy Gobert and the Jazz in a 126-117 victory. Gordon will move into the Rockets' starting lineup in Portland, per AT&T Sports Net's Cayleigh Griffin. 

Gordon will be starting alongside Harden, Westbrook, Capela and P.J. Tucker. The trio of Harden, Westbrook and Gordon has struggled in 163 minutes together this season, scoring just 105.8 points per 100 possessions. The sample size is small, and D'Antoni appears to want the added scoring punch in his starting lineup. 

The Rockets were blitzed by the Blazers on Jan. 16 as Carmelo Anthony scored 18 points on 7-10 shooting in his return to Houston. Portland point guard Damian Lillard enters Wednesday's matchup in the middle of a dominant stretch, scoring 158 points in his last three games.

Houston enters Wednesday's matchup fifth in the Western Conference at 29–17. Tip-off from the Moda Center in Portland is slated for 9 p.m. CT.  

