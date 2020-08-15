SI.com
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

James Harden Named to All-Seeding Games First Team

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard James Harden earned a spot on the NBA's All-Seeding Games first team on Saturday. 

Harden is joined by Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, TJ Warren and Luka Doncic on the first team. Houston point guard Russell Westbrook was not named to the All-Seeding Games first or second team, though he did earn one second-team vote. 

The 2017-18 MVP came out firing in Orlando, scoring 49 points in a win over the Mavericks to kick off Houston's seeding-game slate. And Harden continued to dominate as the Rockets geared up for the 2020 playoffs. Harden dropped 39 points against the Lakers on Aug. 6, and he carried the Westbrook-less Rockets with 45 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists in a loss to the Pacers on Aug. 12. The eight-time All-Star appears to be entering the 2020 playoffs in peak form. 

Saturday's honor marks another accolade for Harden as he continues to build his Hall-of-Fame resume. Harden won the NBA scoring title for the third straight season in 2019-20, and he's likely to earn his seventh All-NBA appearance. The Arizona State product is also an MVP finalist alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, ensuring his fifth top-three MVP finish in the last six seasons. There's no doubting Harden's standing as one of the greatest players of his era.

There's still one glaring omission from Harden's career legacy. Houston has not reached the Finals in the Harden era, and they've been bounced by the Warriors in each of the last two playoffs. But with the Golden State dynasty on at least a brief hiatus, Harden and the Rockets will have another legitimate opportunity at a title in 2019-20.

Harden and the Rockets will kick off the 2020 playoffs on Tuesday as they face Chris Paul and the Thunder in round one of the Western Conference playoffs. Westbrook is expected to miss at least a few games in the first round due to a strained quad.

Tip-off on Tuesday is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rockets Lose to 76ers, Drop Final Tune-Up Before Playoffs

Houston will have three days off before facing Chris Paul and the Thunder in Game 1 of the first round on Tuesday night.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Claim NBA's Longest Active Playoff Streak

Houston has made the playoffs in eight straight seasons in the Harden era, reaching the Western Conference finals twice.

Michael Shapiro

How Can the Rockets Overcome Losing Russell Westbrook?

Houston's point guard is expected to miss multiple games vs. Oklahoma City due to a strained quad.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Schedule Set For First-Round Matchup vs. Thunder

Houston dealt Chris Paul and a pair of first-round picks to Oklahoma City in exchange for Russell Westbrook in July 2019.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Westbrook to Miss Start of Series vs. Thunder

Westbrook was ruled out for Friday's game vs. Philadelphia after undergoing an MRI for a strained quad on Wednesday.

Michael Shapiro

Is Ben McLemore the Best Shooter of the James Harden Era?

McLemore's is shooting 45.9% from three since Jan. 1, the sixth-best mark among qualified players.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Undergoes MRI, Will be Evaluated Before Playoffs

Westbrook will miss the Rockets' final seeding game on Friday as they face the Sixers.

Michael Shapiro

by

Ct33

Harden's Brilliance Not Enough for Rockets in Loss to Pacers

Harden scored 45 points on just 21 shots on Wednesday, adding 17 rebounds and nine assists.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Offense Stalls Without James Harden in Loss to Spurs

The Rockets hit just 14 of 48 threes and committed 18 turnovers as they dropped their second game in Orlando.

Michael Shapiro

by

Ct33

Westbrook to Play vs. Spurs, Harden, Eric Gordon to Sit

Westbrook will then rest on the second leg of Houston's back-to-back on Wednesday as Harden returns to the lineup.

Michael Shapiro