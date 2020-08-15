James Harden Named to All-Seeding Games First Team

Rockets guard James Harden earned a spot on the NBA's All-Seeding Games first team on Saturday.

Harden is joined by Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, TJ Warren and Luka Doncic on the first team. Houston point guard Russell Westbrook was not named to the All-Seeding Games first or second team, though he did earn one second-team vote.

The 2017-18 MVP came out firing in Orlando, scoring 49 points in a win over the Mavericks to kick off Houston's seeding-game slate. And Harden continued to dominate as the Rockets geared up for the 2020 playoffs. Harden dropped 39 points against the Lakers on Aug. 6, and he carried the Westbrook-less Rockets with 45 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists in a loss to the Pacers on Aug. 12. The eight-time All-Star appears to be entering the 2020 playoffs in peak form.

Saturday's honor marks another accolade for Harden as he continues to build his Hall-of-Fame resume. Harden won the NBA scoring title for the third straight season in 2019-20, and he's likely to earn his seventh All-NBA appearance. The Arizona State product is also an MVP finalist alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, ensuring his fifth top-three MVP finish in the last six seasons. There's no doubting Harden's standing as one of the greatest players of his era.

There's still one glaring omission from Harden's career legacy. Houston has not reached the Finals in the Harden era, and they've been bounced by the Warriors in each of the last two playoffs. But with the Golden State dynasty on at least a brief hiatus, Harden and the Rockets will have another legitimate opportunity at a title in 2019-20.

Harden and the Rockets will kick off the 2020 playoffs on Tuesday as they face Chris Paul and the Thunder in round one of the Western Conference playoffs. Westbrook is expected to miss at least a few games in the first round due to a strained quad.

Tip-off on Tuesday is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT.