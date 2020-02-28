Despite facing each other just 13 times over the last seven seasons, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo have formed a bit of a rivalry in recent years, one that has intensified over the last month.

Milwaukee's forward took a pair of shots at Harden around the All-Star break, beginning with comments at the NBA All-Star draft on Feb. 6. Antetokounmpo selected Kemba Walker ahead of Harden, joking that he wanted a teammate who would pass him the ball. The reigning MVP sent another insult Harden's way after the All-Star Game, noting his team was targeting Harden on the defensive end down the stretch.

Harden pushed back at Antetokounmpo's draft comments in an interview released on Friday morning.

"I average more assists him than [Walker], I think," Harden told ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "I don't see what the joke is."

The NBA's scoring leader then continued his response to Antetokounmpo with a swipe at the Greek Freak's style of play.

"I wish I could just run and be 7 feet and just dunk. Like that takes no skill at all," Harden said. "I gotta actually learn how to play basketball, how to have skill. I take that any day."

Harden got the last laugh in the All-Star Game as he got a string of late-game stops for Team LeBron. The last two MVPs will get a chance to battle on the floor again on March 25 as the Bucks host the Rockets on ESPN.

Houston currently sits No. 4 in the Western Conference at 38–20, while the Bucks are on a 70-win pace in 2019-20. Both teams approach the postseason seeking their first Finals appearance this century.