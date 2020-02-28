InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

James Harden Continues Feud With Giannis Antetokounmpo After All-Star Game Insult

Michael Shapiro

Despite facing each other just 13 times over the last seven seasons, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo have formed a bit of a rivalry in recent years, one that has intensified over the last month.

Milwaukee's forward took a pair of shots at Harden around the All-Star break, beginning with comments at the NBA All-Star draft on Feb. 6. Antetokounmpo selected Kemba Walker ahead of Harden, joking that he wanted a teammate who would pass him the ball. The reigning MVP sent another insult Harden's way after the All-Star Game, noting his team was targeting Harden on the defensive end down the stretch.

Harden pushed back at Antetokounmpo's draft comments in an interview released on Friday morning.

"I average more assists him than [Walker], I think," Harden told ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "I don't see what the joke is."

The NBA's scoring leader then continued his response to Antetokounmpo with a swipe at the Greek Freak's style of play.

"I wish I could just run and be 7 feet and just dunk. Like that takes no skill at all," Harden said. "I gotta actually learn how to play basketball, how to have skill. I take that any day."

Harden got the last laugh in the All-Star Game as he got a string of late-game stops for Team LeBron. The last two MVPs will get a chance to battle on the floor again on March 25 as the Bucks host the Rockets on ESPN. 

Houston currently sits No. 4 in the Western Conference at 38–20, while the Bucks are on a 70-win pace in 2019-20. Both teams approach the postseason seeking their first Finals appearance this century. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Westbrook Unbothered by Rising Technical Count

Russell Westbrook is now two regular-season technicals shy of earning a one-game suspension.

Michael Shapiro

Jeff Green to Stay With Rockets For Rest of 2019-20

Green has scored 39 points while making eight of 13 threes in his first four games with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Impressed by Rookie Ja Morant

Morant scored 26 points and added eight assists in a win over the Rockets on Jan. 14.

Michael Shapiro

by

Ct33

Ja Morant Praises 'Disrespected' Russell Westbrook

Westbrook torched Morant and the Grizzlies with 33 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists on Monday night.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook, Rockets Bully Grizzlies in Blowout Win

Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 33 points on Wednesday, while James Harden contributed 30 points on 16 shots.

Michael Shapiro

by

Ct33

Gordon Out vs. Grizzlies With Bruised Right Knee

Gordon scored 16 points in 28 minutes as the Rockets beat the Knicks on Monday night.

Michael Shapiro

Robert Covington Thriving as Rockets Rim Protector

Covington has 18 blocks since making his Rockets' debut on Feb. 6, the second-most of all NBA players.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Praises Harden Performance After Kobe Memorial

James Harden scored 37 points in a win over the Knicks on Monday after attending Kobe Bryant's memorial in Los Angeles.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Torches Knicks With 37 Points in Blowout Win

James Harden finished three point shy of his third career 40-point game against the Knicks in the Rockets 123-112 victory on Monday.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Drops Dennis Smith Jr. With Smooth Crossover

Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. was the latest victim of the James Harden step-back on Monday night.

Michael Shapiro