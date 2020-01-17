RocketsMaven
James Harden Downplays Matchup With Lakers: ‘It’s One Game’

Michael Shapiro

The NBA will have its eyes turned to Houston on Saturday night as the Rockets host the Lakers in a nationally-televised tilt, but James Harden isn't exactly gearing up for the matchup of Finals contenders.

"It's one game," Harden told the media at the Toyota Center on Friday. "We just lost to Memphis and we lost to Portland. Those games are losses regardless."

Houston will attempt to snap its two-game losing streak when Los Angeles rolls into town on Friday. The Rockets dropped both games of their back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday, with each loss coming against sub-.500 teams. Harden and Co. enter Saturday's matchup at 26–14, good for fifth in the Western Conference. Houston trails the Lakers by 6.5 games for the No. 1 seed in the West.

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni was more willing to acknowledge the significance of Houston's upcoming opponent. D'Antoni called Saturday's matchup a "big game," citing the Rockets' chance to prove themselves against the top team in the Western Conference. 

"It's a big game," D'Antoni said. "They all mean a lot, but it's a big game. And [the Lakers] will test us. It's a test, and we'll see if we can pass it."

The Rockets went 3–1 against the Lakers last season, including a 2–1 record with LeBron James in the lineup. Houston has yet to face the Lakers in 2019-20, but will face them twice before the All-Star break. The Rockets will play the Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 6. 

Tip-off from the Toyota Center on Saturday is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ABC. 

