Suns Head Coach Monty Williams Compares James Harden to Michael Jordan

Michael Shapiro

James Harden is in the midst of one of the greatest scoring seasons in NBA history, entering Saturday's matchup with the Suns averaging 38.5 points per game. Harden's scoring tear has sent defenses scrambling this season, with many teams resorting to double teams of Harden as soon as he crosses halfcourt. 

Suns head coach Monty Williams addressed the defensive challenge of facing Harden on Saturday, praising the 2017-18 MVP for his versatility as a scorer. So has Williams ever seen a player draw as much defensive attention as Harden?

"His name is Michael Jordan," Williams told the media at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday. "You play against MJ, it's the same thing. Kevin Durant, Steph [Curry], there are some guys. Any of those guys can take over and give such a challenge. ...You can't give [Harden] the same looks all game long, he'll figure it out."

The Jordan comparison is apt for Harden in 2019-20. Harden currently holds the highest single-season scoring average of any player in NBA history aside from Wilt Chamberlain, and Harden is on pace to win his third straight scoring title this season. Durant, Jordan and George Gervin are the only other players to ever win three consecutive scoring titles. Durant last achieved the feat from 2009-12. 

Jordan's highest single-season scoring average came at 37.1 points per game in 1986-87. He tallied eight 30-points-per-game years in 15 seasons, while Harden is in the middle of his third 30-ppg season. 

Harden dropped 34 points in the Rockets' 115-109 win over the Suns at the Toyota Center in Houston on Dec. 7. The Rockets entered Saturday's road game fifth in the West at 19–9 on the season. 

