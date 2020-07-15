InsideTheRockets
James Harden Joins Rockets at NBA Bubble in Orlando

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets still aren't quite at full strength as they approach their second week in Orlando, but one key member of Houston's roster joined the team on Tuesday night. 

James Harden arrived at the NBA bubble in Orlando on Tuesday after consistent speculation regarding his status for the season's restart. Harden was not on the flight to Orlando with the Rockets on July 9, and no reason was provided for his absence. But despite the delay, the 2017-18 MVP now appears ready for a potential run at the NBA Finals. 

Houston is still missing one of its two MVPs as it prepares to resume the regular season on July 31. Russell Westbrook was also not on the team's flight to Orlando on July 9, and he announced on Monday he previously tested positive for COVID-19. Westbrook said he is "currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared."

Harden will now undergo an in-room quarantine as he begins COVID-19 testing inside the NBA bubble, per ESPN's Rachel Nichols. He should be able to join the Rockets for practice after passing two coronavirus tests at least 24 hours apart. The same protocol will apply to Russell Westbrook whenever Houston's point guard arrives in Orlando. 

The Rockets have held four practices in Orlando without their two superstars. Tuesday's practice featured 5-on-5 drills, and head coach Mike D'Antoni appeared happy with his team's conditioning.

"Today we played a lot more 5-on-5, which is really the first day we got into it," D'Antoni told the media in a Zoom call on Tuesday. "They had three days to ramp up, and then today we went after it pretty hard. ...I thought it was really good. I thought the defensive intensity was super."

Houston currently sits No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. The Rockets will hold three scrimmages beginning on July 24 before resuming the season a week later. Tip-off against Dallas on July 31 is slated for 8 p.m. CT. 

