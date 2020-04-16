InsideTheRockets
James Harden and Kroger to Provide Groceries to 600 Families During COVID-19 Crisis

Michael Shapiro

James Harden and Kroger are teaming up to help families in a major way during the COVID-19 crisis. Harden and Kroger will provide groceries to 600 families over the next eight weeks, with donations set to be distributed to local food pantries throughout Houston. 

The new program will begin on April 16, running through June 4. Distributions will serve residents in Alief, Third Ward, Fifth Ward, Southeast and Northwest Houston, per FOX 26 Houston's Mark Berman. 

“We’re proud to be partnering with James Harden on this effort to help local families in need,”Kroger executive Joe Kelly said in a statement. “We know that many families are struggling to make ends meet and keep food on the table. It’s our responsibility to do something about it.”

Harden and his Rockets' teammates have lent a helping hand throughout Houston during the coronavirus outbreak. Russell Westbrook donated 650 laptops to students in an effort to help students bridge the "digital divide" on April 13, and guard Ben McLemore has partnered with manufacturer C3 to develop and distribute N95 respirator masks to medical personnel and those in need. 

Both P.J. Tucker and Danuel House have supported the Houston Food Bank, while head coach Mike D'Antoni donated $100,000 to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund on March 26. As the NBA waits for a return to play, the Rockets are staying plenty busy. 

The NBA is now in its second month of the coronavirus suspension, though there are contingencies being considered for a return to play. The league is reportedly considering hosting the playoffs in one city (potentially Las Vegas), and the season schedule could be trimmed in order to end by Labor Day weekend. 

The Rockets sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, currently slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Houston was on pace to win 50-plus games for the fourth straight season before the NBA's hiatus. 

