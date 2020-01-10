The second round of All-Star Game voting returns were released on Thursday, and Rockets guard James Harden remains in line for an All-Star Game start in Chicago on Feb. 16.

Harden is currently second in the Western Conference vote among guards. Luka Doncic leads all guards in voting, and trails only LeBron James in votes among Western Conference players.

The NBA's scoring leader is all-but-guaranteed to hold his starting spot before the starting lineups are announced on Jan. 23. Harden has 2,167,269 votes per Thursday's results, while third-place finisher Damian Lillard earned just 687,855 votes. Russell Westbrook is fifth among Western Conference guards, holding a 53,000 vote edge on Lakers reserve Alex Caruso. Westbrook is looking to become the first non-Harden All-Star in Houston since Dwight Howard in 2014.

Harden is likely to be named an All-Star starter for the fourth straight year. He has been selected as an All-Star in each of his seven previous seasons with the Rockets. The 2017-18 MVP has scored 111 points in seven career All-Star Games, highlighted by a 29-point effort in February 2015. Harden made seven threes as the Western Conference defeated the Eastern Conference 163-158.

Houston's shooting guard won't necessarily be with his fellow Western Conference players in February's All-Star Game. The NBA will continue its captains format in 2020, tabbing the leading vote earner in each conference to head their respective teams. The captains will then pick from the remaining eight starters, then move to the pool of 14 reserves.

Harden was selected No. 7 last year by Team LeBron. He scored just 12 points on 4-13 shooting.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are currently leading the captains race, though Doncic is less than 200,000 votes behind James for the Western Conference lead.

The All-Star Game will be held at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. CT.