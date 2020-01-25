InsideTheRockets
James Harden Questionable vs. Nuggets With Thigh Injury

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard James Harden is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets due to a left thigh contusion. Harden suffered the injury in Friday's win over the Timberwolves. 

Harden hurt his thigh in a collision with Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns in the third quarter. The NBA's leading scorer limped to the sideline and missed the remainder of the period, but then returned for the final 12 minutes in Minnesota.

Harden struggled before and after the thigh injury on Friday night. He finished Houston's win with a season-low 12 points, going just 3-13 from the field. Harden's 0-6 night from three continued a dreadful stretch for the 2017-18 MVP. Harden has made just 22.3% of triples since Jan. 8 on 103 attempts. 

Russell Westbrook carried the Rockets on Friday, and he may have to continue to do so in Denver. Westbrook tallied a season-high 45 points on 16-27 shooting in Minnesota, adding 10 assists. After an early adjustment period, Westbrook is finding his groove. 

Harden has been a relative iron man by superstar standards since joining the Rockets. He's played in 95.1% of Houston's regular-season games since joining the Rockets in 2012-13, playing 78-plus games in five of his last seven seasons. Harden has played in 43 of the Rockets' 44 games in 2019-20. 

Houston will look to build upon its 28–16 start in Denver on Sunday. The Rockets have lost five of their last eight, but they face the Nuggets following back-to-back victories. 

Tip-off from the Pepsi Center is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT. 

