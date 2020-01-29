James Harden was listed as questionable on the Rockets' injury report on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Blazers.

Harden is questionable due to a left thigh contusion. He hurt his thigh on Friday in a collision with Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, then missed both games of the Rockets' back-to-back on Sunday and Monday. Houston lost to the Nuggets on Sunday before Eric Gordon poured in 50 points to beat the Jazz in an upset victory on Monday.

Wednesday night's matchup will mark the final game of Houston's four-game road trip. The Rockets enter the matchup sixth in the Western Conference at 29–17, but they have lost six of their last 10.

Perhaps Harden will be recharged after a two-game absence if he returns to the floor on Wednesday. The NBA's scoring leader has been abysmal from the field of late, making just 22.3% of three-point attempts since Jan. 8. He has dropped to 36.1 points per game in 2019-20 after sitting at 38.4 PPG on Jan. 3.

The Rockets will have at least one member of their starting backcourt in the lineup on Wednesday. Westbrook is not listed on Houston's injury report after sitting out the second leg of its back-to-back on Monday. Westbrook has been on a tear of late, finding his groove with 33.4 points and 8.9 assists per game in his last eight appearances. Westbrook is shooting 53.8% from the field since Jan. 9.

Portland defeated the Rockets at the Toyota Center on Jan. 16 as Carmelo Anthony poured in 18 points on 7-10 shooting. Blazers point guard Damian Lillard enters Wednesday's matchup in the midst of a dominant scoring streak, tallying 158 points in his last three games. Lillard scored 61 points against the Warriors on Jan. 20 before a 50-point night against the Pacers six nights later.

Tip-off from the Moda Center is slated for 9 p.m. CT.