RocketsMaven
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

James Harden Sets Rockets Assist Record, Passes Calvin Murphy

Michael Shapiro

James Harden claimed another Rockets' record in Thursday night's win over the Clippers, passing Calvin Murphy for the most assists in franchise history. 

Murphy retired in 1983 after 4,402 assists in 13 seasons with the Rockets. Harden entered Thursday night tied with Murphy for the franchise record, then passed the former point guard and current Houston broadcaster with a 10-assist night at the Staples Center.  

Harden needed just 573 games to break Murphy's record. Murphy logged 1,002 career games with the Rockets from 1970-83

"I’ve always said that if any of my records fall, I want them to be broken by somebody of quality. Not somebody that accidentally stepped into it," Murphy said on the Rockets' television broadcast on Monday. "James Harden is more than qualified to break any of Calvin Murphy’s records."

The 2017-18 MVP is currently the Rockets' franchise leader in threes and assists. Harden enters Saturday's game in Phoenix with 16,909 career points with the Rockets, 9,602 points behind Hakeem Olajuwon for the team record. Harden scored 2,818 points in 2018-19, and 2,191 the prior year. 

The two-time scoring champion has climbed into the top-50 in the league's all-time points leaderboard this season. Harden sits 46th all-time, one spot ahead of Knicks legend Bernard King and six spots ahead of Russell Westbrook. Harden is on pace to move into the top 40 in points this season.

Harden and the Rockets advanced to 19–9 this year with Thursday's win over the Clippers. They will face the Suns on Saturday on the second leg of a four-game road trip. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Rockets Eye Iguodala on Buyout Market

Michael Shapiro

The Grizzlies will hope to find a trade partner for Iguodala by the Feb. 6 trade deadline

Westbrook Carries Rockets in Comeback vs. Clippers

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook led all scorers with 40 points, adding 10 rebounds and five assists in Houston's victory

Westbrook's Burst is Back, Fueling Hot Stretch

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook is averaging 27 points per game since Dec. 7, shooting 53.1% from the field

Westbrook, Jazz Sued by Utah Man After Arena Ban

Michael Shapiro

Shane Keisel claims he was wrongly accused of yelling racist remarks at Westbrook in March

Gordon 'Progressing' Toward Return From Knee Injury

Michael Shapiro

Gordon has been out of the lineup since Nov. 11

Rockets Erase 25-Point Deficit to Beat Spurs

Michael Shapiro

James Harden scored 18 points in the second half after starting the game 2-15 from the field

Popovich Praises PJ Tucker: 'He's a Natural Leader'

Michael Shapiro

Popovich coached Tucker in Team USA's training camp prior to the 2019 FIBA World Cup

Harden, Rockets Sluggish in Loss to Pistons

Michael Shapiro

Houston shot just 28.9% from three as it dropped the second leg of a back-to-back

Harden Buries Magic Amid Historic Scoring Stretch

Michael Shapiro

James Harden poured in 109 points in the Rockets' two-game road trip, shooting 20 of 33 from three

McLemore Finds NBA Home in First Year With Rockets

Michael Shapiro

McLemore is averaging 18 points per game while shooting 43.1% from three in his last six appearances