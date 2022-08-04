Skip to main content

James Harden, ‘Unselfish Sixer’? Houston Rockets Never Met The Guy

“This is how bad I want to win. I want to compete for a championship. That’s all that matters to me at this stage.” - James Harden.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

James Harden is being lauded for heading back to the Philadelphia 76ers after agreeing to a new two-year deal that sees him taking a massive pay cut.

The “Unselfish Sixer”? Who knew?

Certainly not fans of one of his previous teams, the Houston Rockets.

Harden, the immensely gifted 32-year-old scorer, manipulated his way out of Houston at the start of the 2021 with a series of painful selfish actions (allegedly) favoring attending Houston’s finest strip clubs over attending Houston’s practices … and then, when he did show, appearing so out of shape that wondered if he’d tucked a couple of basketballs into the front of his uniform.

But now he is taking a notable pay cut to remain with the contenting Sixers?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Harden, a 10-time All-Star, has done a two-year deal worth $68 million to stay with the Sixers, well below the maximum amount he could’ve earned in Philadelphia. He previously declined his $47.4 million player option for the 2022–23 season and now will return to the team after taking a $15 million pay cut.

Now, along the way, he did voice his roster-building opinion to Sixers boss Daryl Morey (another ex-Houstonian) … and maybe Harden got his way there.

“I had conversations with Daryl, and it was explained how we could get better and what the market value was for certain players,” Harden told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. “I told Daryl to improve the roster, sign who we needed to sign and give me whatever is left over.”

And why?

“This is how bad I want to win. I want to compete for a championship. That’s all that matters to me at this stage. I’m willing to take less to put us in position to accomplish that.”

Ah, James Harden, “The Unselfish Sixer” … Houston hardly knew ye.

USATSI_18150064
News

Houston Rockets Career Retrospective: Elvin Hayes

By Coty Davis1 hour ago
schroder rockets
News

Rockets & Lakers Ex Dennis Schroder: Why Hasn't Anybody Sign Him?

By Mike Fisher16 hours ago
christopher-2
News

Missed Opportunity: Josh Christopher Falls To Pelicans In 2021 Rockets Re-Draft

By Coty Davis19 hours ago
Grren and fans
News

Four The Fans: Rockets Jalen Green Celebrates New Number With Fans

By Coty DavisAug 3, 2022 8:30 AM EDT
demarre-carroll-houston-rockets
News

Rockets Ex DeMarre Carroll Joins Milwaukee Bucks Coaching Staff

By Jeremy BrenerAug 2, 2022 6:36 PM EDT
22Eason
News

Rockets Tari Eason Wanted To Prove Himself During Summer League Play

By Coty DavisAug 2, 2022 2:11 PM EDT
USATSI_17607396
News

No Green In Houston? Rockets Take Evan Mobley In 2021 Re-Draft

By Coty DavisAug 1, 2022 5:15 PM EDT
1233009006.0
News

'I Consider Him a Brother': Rockets Guard Daishen Nix Enjoys Jalen Green's Development

By Coty DavisAug 1, 2022 9:00 AM EDT