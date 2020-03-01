The Celtics largely locked down James Harden on Saturday night, holding the NBA's scoring leader to just 21 points on 7-24 from the field. But Houston still escaped Boston with a 111-110 victory thanks to their "other MVP."

Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 41 points on Saturday night adding eight rebounds and five assists. Westbrook torched Boston in the paint and his mid-range shot held steady. On a night in which Harden struggled, the Rockets were able to lean on a more-than-qualified co-star.

"We had a lot of attention on James Harden, and forgot about the other MVP over there," Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said following Houston's victory. "[Westbrook] came out and asserted himself early and took over and dominated this game."

Westbrook has certainly played like an MVP over the last two months. He is averaging 32.7 points and 7.3 assists since the calendar turned to 2020, and the 2016-17 MVP is shooting 53.2% from the field in that span. No player has scored more points in the paint since Jan. 1. Westbrook is the league leader in points via drives to the rim in his last 15 games. Houston's point guard discussed his recent hot streak postgame.

"Right now, I think I'm moving in the right direction," Westbrook said "I've just got to stay locked in with what I'm doing, with my craft and what I've been doing since I've been in the league."

Harden registered a poor performance in Boston, though he's looked comfortable of late after a shaky shooting stretch in January. He is averaging 31.9 points per game since Feb. 1, canning 37.3% of shots from beyond the arc.

The Rockets advanced to 39–20 with Saturday's win, good for No. 4 in the Western Conference. They'll look to extend their winning streak to seven games on Monday as they face the Knicks.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden is slated for 7 p.m. CT.