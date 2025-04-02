Inside The Rockets

Jazz vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are facing the Utah Jazz. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) holds the ball away from Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10)
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) holds the ball away from Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Utah Jazz at the Toyota Center.

The Rockets have just six games left in the regular season, and this is the final one against a team that won't be playing playoff basketball. The Jazz are injured beyond belief with an injury report that reads like a CVS receipt.

Because of this, the Rockets need to take advantage because every win still counts.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's Rockets vs. Jazz game.

Jazz vs. Rockets Broadcast Information

  • Date: Wednesday, April 2
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Radio: SportsTalk 790
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Jazz vs. Rockets Injury Report

Utah Jazz

  • SF Taylor Hendricks (OUT - leg)
  • PF John Collins (OUT - ankle)
  • PF Lauri Markkanen (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
  • SG Elijah Harkless (OUT - groin)
  • SG Jordan Clarkson (OUT - foot)
  • C Walker Kessler (QUESTIONABLE - return to competition conditioning)
  • SG Collin Sexton (QUESTIONABLE - pelvis)
  • SF Cody Williams (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Houston Rockets

n/a

Jazz vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Utah Jazz

  • PG Isaiah Collier
  • SG Collin Sexton
  • SF Lauri Markkanen
  • PF Kyle Filipowski
  • C Walker Kessler

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

