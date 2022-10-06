Skip to main content

John Lucas II Sees New Challenges For Rockets Jalen Green

As the focal point of the Houston Rockets offense, assistant coach John Lucas II believes there will be new challenges for Jalen Green ahead of his second season in the league.

HOUSTON — During NBA media day, Jalen Green revealed several goals he set for himself ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Green said he wanted to help the Houston Rockets have their best season after finishing with the league's worst record for two consecutive years (37-117) while revealing All-Star aspirations.

But as the franchise cornerstone of a young team, assistant coach John Lucas II understands Green's sophomore season will come with new challenges.

"I keep telling Jalen that he has no idea what he is in store for coming into his second season," Lucas said. "With him being a big focal point for us with his scoring, people are going to guard him differently now that he is higher up on the team's scouting report." 

Starting against the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 19 inside the State Farm Arena, opposing teams will use game film from the second half of Green's rookie campaign to defend the sophomore sensation.   

Green closed out his rookie season by averaging 22.8 points on 47.6 percent shooting from the field during the final 17 games — which included scoring a career-high 41 points in a loss against the Hawks in April.

The new defensive schemes Green will encounter this coming season could lead to early struggles. But Lucas believes Green will be fine, given his basketball intelligence, and the work he has put in throughout the summer.

"Jalen absorbs knowledge," Lucas said. "He knows where his spots are. And we have set up things to help him be successful. He has to take advantage of the system and not take it for granted. This is the one league that will humble you quickly if you don't work."

During the Rockets' preseason victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Green notched seven points in 23 minutes.

