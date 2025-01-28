Kings expected to open up De’Aaron Fox trade talks; Could Rockets bid?
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sacramento Kings are surprisingly expected to open up talks to trade All-Star De’Aaron Fox ahead of Feb. 6’s trade deadline.
Charania reported that there are expected to be plenty of suitors for his talents, but it’s believed that Fox has a target destination in mind ahead of 2026 free agency.
While there’s plenty of suitable locations that Fox could be looking at, the Rockets made more sense than most.
Houston has reportedly kicked the tires on adding a star to its roster for months now, checking in on the availability of superstar Kevin Durant, as well as a few others. The team currently stands at No. 2 in the Western Conference with a three-game streak over some of the best teams in the league, but there’s still a pathway to upgrade the roster.
The Rockets have one of the biggest and best young cores in the entire league, boasting contributors in Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr., as well as those who’ve yet to fully stick in Cam Whitmore and rookie Reed Sheppard. While developing those players for the future could pay dividends, there’s only so many minute to go around.
That’s where Fox comes in. For the past few seasons, veteran guard Fred VanVleet has handled the point guard duties, but he’s seen his splits and general production decrease this year. The supplementation of Fox into the starting lineup could take the team from good to elite.
So much so, that Rockets on SI has already covered what a potential trade for Fox between the two teams could look like from a logistical and X’s and O’s standpoint.
There’s no guarantee the Fox has his sights set on Houston, with a myriad of other potential landing spots in San Antonio, Miami and more on the horizon. And time will tell where Sacramento is willing to deal the star guard.
Regardless, the price won’t be cheap for whoever wants his talents, even with his impending free agency.
