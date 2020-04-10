InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Report: Hurdles to NBA's Quarantined Playoffs Are 'Insurmountable'

Michael Shapiro

The NBA is getting creative as it assesses potential avenues for a return to play, with the idea of a quarantined playoffs reportedly gaining steam.

The league could potentially move all games to Las Vegas for the remainder of the season, holding a quarantined playoffs at the city's Summer League arenas and surrounding facilities. But some consider the quarantine playoffs to be a shaky idea.

“I’m not sure any of this is perfectly safe," Houston Methodist disease specialist Dr. Richard Harris told the Houston's Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. "The problem is there will be so many people that are going to pop up from time to time with COVID, there’s going to be little outbreaks here, little outbreaks there."

Harris noted his skepticism that the NBA could completely avoid COVID-19, even in a quarantined environment. And as the United States battles the coronavirus epidemic, it may be difficult to divert a significant pool of resources in order to continue play.

“You’re catching the medical field at a bad time,” Harris told Feigen. “We’re just swamped with patients on the ventilator struggling for life. And we don’t know when the horizon is. Everyone sort of thinks the next two weeks will be the worst and then everything will be better. That may be true. But that doesn’t mean four months from now we won’t see cases of COVID here in Houston and around the world.”

All European basketball leagues have suspended or already canceled their respective seasons, while the Chinese Basketball Association stalled in its attempt to restart play at the start of April. Perhaps the NBA will resume games at some point in the summer, but for now, there is little guarantee of a quarantined playoffs. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Players to Receive Full Paychecks on April 15

The NBA may potentially withhold a percentage of salaries for paychecks beginning on May 1.

Michael Shapiro

Celebrating Westbrook's Historic 50-Point Triple-Double

Westbrook tallied 50 points and hit the game-winning three as he recorded his 42nd triple-double of the season on April 9, 2017.

Michael Shapiro

Ben McLemore Sends 'Social Distancing' PSA During NBA's Hiatus

McLemore teamed up with manufacturer C3 to create and deliver N95 respirator masks to those in need.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Looking to End Finals by Labor Day Weekend

The NBA is looking at a number of contingencies for a return from its COVID-19 suspension, including a postseason played solely in Las Vegas.

Michael Shapiro

Jayson Tatum: James Harden Was Robbed of 2018-19 MVP

Tatum: “James Harden should have won MVP last year. ...He definitely should have won back-to-back MVPs.”

Michael Shapiro

Tomjanovich Tabs Murphy, Olajuwon for Hall of Fame Induction

Tomjanovich was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on April 4.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Won't Consider Ending COVID-19 Suspension Until May 1

NBA commissioner Adam Silver: "We should accept that at least for the month of April we won't be in any position to make any decisions."

Michael Shapiro

Can Eric Gordon Return to Form After COVID-19 Hiatus?

Gordon averaged 14.5 points per game in 2019-20 while shooting a career-low 37% from the field.

Michael Shapiro

How Are the Rockets Training During the COVID-19 Hiatus?

Rockers' director of athletic performance Javair Gillett discussed Houston's training program with Bleacher Report's Howard Beck.

Michael Shapiro

Who Should Compete in the NBA's H-O-R-S-E Competition?

The NBA and ESPN are "working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michael Shapiro