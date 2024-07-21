Latest Power Rankings Keeps Houston Rockets in Middle of Pack
The Houston Rockets made major improvements during the 2023-24 season. After spending the previous three years near the bottom of the league, the Rockets finished the season with 41 wins — their most in the post-James-Harden era.
The Rockets will continue their progression next season, which will coincide with coach Ime Udoka's second year. And following a quiet offseason that featured the Rockets adding Reed Sheppard as their biggest acquisition.
However, Bleacher Report believes the Rockets will remain in the middle of the pack next season following their 2-2 record during the Summer League in Las Vegas and minor changes to the roster.
"They were .500 last season and had a positive point differential when their starting five was on the floor. And that group includes three young players in Alperen Şengün (who was in the All-Star mix last season), Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Green.
"Add in potential breakout candidates off the bench in Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, and it's already easy to be intrigued by this team's upside. But then you add that top-three pick. Houston was 23rd in three-point percentage in 2023-24, and it landed Reed Sheppard in the draft. He was this class' best shooting prospect and hit 52.1 percent of his three-point attempts as a freshman at Kentucky,” per Bailey.
The Rockets will play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night in the final game of the 2K25 Summer League tournament.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.