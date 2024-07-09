Latest Rookie of the Year Odds Aren't Kind to Rockets' Reed Sheppard
This offseason, the Houston Rockets made it a point of emphasis to avoid making that same mistake, as they drafted the best shooter in the 2024 NBA Draft class- Kentucky's Reed Sheppard.
The 20-year-old Sheppard made over 52 percent of his long-range attempts in his lone season in Lexington and has even been compared to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, although he would even admit that isn't the best comparison.
Last summer, the Houston Rockets failed to add any 3-point specialists and it showed during the season. The Rockets finished 23rd in long-range shooting in 2023-24, despite taking the 12th-most attempts from deep.
Sheppard's skills and capabilities extend beyond just shooting, however, as he displayed the ability to be a difference-maker on defense and is underrated as a playmaker. In fact, Sheppard’s 4.5 assists led Kentucky.
Sheppard can play on or off-ball in Houston and figures to garner significant playing time as a rookie. In spite of that, he's not one of the favorites to win Rookie of the Year.
At all.
In fact, Sheppard ranked fifth in Fanduel's Rookie of the Year odds.
The full list is below:
- Alex Sarr-Washington Wizards
- Zach Edey-Memphis Grizzlies
- Zaccharie Risacher-Atlanta Hawks
- Dalton Knecht-Los Angeles Lakers
- Reed Sheppard-Houston Rockets
- Matas Buzelis-Chicago Bulls
- Stephon Castle-San Antonio Spurs
- Ron Holland-Detroit Pistons
- Rob Dillingham-Minnesota Timberwolves
- Donovan Clingan-Portland Trail Blazers
Oftentimes, these predictions have alot to do with a player's anticipated role on their respective franchise.
For example, Sheppard won't be asked to be the Rockets' franchise player, unlike Sarr in Washington.
Regardless, this could be great motivation and fuel for Sheppard this season, if he needed any.
