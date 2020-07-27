Luc Mbah a Moute joined the Rockets in Orlando on July 22, but it wasn't exactly an easy road for the 11-year veteran in his return to the NBA.

Mbah a Moute, 33, didn't fly with the Rockets to Orlando on July 9. The UCLA product said on Monday his arrival was delayed due to a positive COVID-19 test, and his ensuing battle with the virus was no walk in the park.

"I was sick and down for like 10 days," Mbah a Moute told the media in a Zoom call. "I had a lot of symptoms. Obviously, it wasn't too bad where I had to go to the hospital. ...But I had fatigue, chills, cold, body ache, all that stuff."

"You feel for people who had it. It makes you realize how serious this is. ...I’m praying for those going through it. It’s a tough situation."

The 6'8" forward is now participating in Rockets practice, though he may struggle to earn playing time when the regular season resumes, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni. Mbah a Moute has not played in either of Houston's first two scrimmages in Orlando.

"It's going to be tough, there's no doubt about it," D'Antoni said on Monday. "Realistically, if nobody gets hurt and everybody is playing pretty well I don't know [if he'll play]."

2020 isn't Mbah a Moute's first rodeo with the Rockets. He spent one season in Houston in 2017-18, logging 25.6 minutes per game in 61 appearances. Mbah a Moute's 101.7 defensive rating ranked second among all Rockets' rotation players.

The Rockets will hold one more scrimmage in Orlando as they face the Celtics on Tuesday night. Houston will then resume its regular season on Friday in a matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Tuesday's scrimmage is slated to begin at 7 p.m. CT.