Report: Rockets Host Workout With Luc Mbah a Moute

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets hosted forward Luc Mbah a Moute for a workout on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko. 

Mbah a Moute has not played since October 2018 when he made four appearances for the Clippers before undergoing knee surgery. But the 11-year veteran could revive his career in a second stint with the Rockets. Mbah a Moute averaged 7.5 points and 25.6 minutes per game with Houston in 2017-18, appearing in nine playoff games. He shot 36.4% from three in his lone year with the Rockets.

The Rockets' roster is currently full at 15 players, though they do have cap room to sign Mbah a Moute and stay under the luxury tax if they waive a player. Mbah a Moute is eligible to play for the Rockets in the postseason. 

The UCLA product certainly fits the physical profile of a potential Houston addition. Mbah a Moute stands at 6'8" with a 7'0" wingspan, and he can reasonably guard four positions. As the Rockets stockpile wings (Robert Covington, Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll) for their center-less rotation, Mbah a Moute could be a natural fit. 

Mbah a Moute was a middling shooter and scorer with the Rockets in 2017-18, though he did provide a serious spark on the defensive end. He trailed only Nenê among rotation players with a 101.7 defensive rating, and the Rockets outscored teams by 9.7 points per 100 possessions with Mbah a Moute on the floor. As the Rockets got within one game of the Finals, Mbah a Moute was a central character.

The Rockets will look to advance to 40–21 on Thursday as they host Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. Tip-off from the Toyota Center in Houston is slated for 7 p.m. CT.  

