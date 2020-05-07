InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Report: Mike D'Antoni to Coach Rockets After Coronavirus Suspension

Michael Shapiro

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni has "no reservations," about returning to Houston's bench if the 2019-20 season resumes, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. 

D'Antoni, 68, is the second-oldest coach in the NBA behind Gregg Popovich. Individuals over 65 are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, per the Centers for Disease Control. 

"D'Antoni has determined that he would coach if the season resumes in large part due to confidence in NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office to create as safe an environment as possible," MacMahon wrote on Thursday. "D'Antoni, who has been sheltering in place at his Houston home and plans to take precautions such as wearing a mask, has faith that Silver would not allow the league to resume if the safety of players, coaches and staffers would be compromised."

League executives have expressed concern regarding the presence of coaches and staff members over the age of 60, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes. Individuals over 60 with preexisting conditions could be barred from attending a quarantined playoffs. 

The NBA has begun to take steps toward potentially resuming the 2019-20 season in recent weeks. Practice facilities will begin to open in select cities on Friday, and the league continues to evaluate contingencies for a return to play. The postseason could potentially be held in a quarantined site–likely Orlando or Las Vegas–and playoff series could be trimmed in order to finish the season by Labor Day. 

D'Antoni and the Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They are slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Van Gundy Emerges as Rockets Head Coach Candidate

Van Gundy and former Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau are candidates to lead the Rockets if Mike D'Antoni doesn't sign a new contract after 2019-20.

Michael Shapiro

by

sfbowman

Report: Rockets to Push Back Facility Opening to May 18

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott has pushed back the re-opening of gyms throughout the state from May 8 to May 18.

Michael Shapiro

How Will the Rockets Build Their Frontcourt in 2020-21?

Houston has a quintet of frontcourt players set to be free agents in 2020, including forwards Thabo Sefolosha, Bruno Caboclo and DeMarre Carroll.

Michael Shapiro

'The Jordan Rules' Author Details Rockets' Success vs. Bulls

'The Jordan Rules' author Sam Smith: "None of the centers they had could do anything with Hakeem [Olajuwon]. Houston just had great matchups all over the floor."

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets Have 'Strong Interest' in Tom Thibodeau

The Nets and Rockets could reportedly look to hire Thibodeau in the offseason, according to the New York Post's Marc Berman.

Michael Shapiro

NBA 'Concerned' For Older Coaches After COVID-19 Suspension

Coaches and staff members over 65 face a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, even if the NBA finishes its season in a quarantined environment

Michael Shapiro

Imagining a Houston Rockets Version of 'The Last Dance'

The Rockets have no shortage of seasons worth chronicling across the last 25 years.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Prepare to Open Practice Facility Amid COVID-19 Hiatus

Rockets CEO Tad Brown: “Routine is everything for top athletes. The opportunity to come back and help with that will help a lot.”

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Looks to Avoid Asymptomatic COVID-19 Tests

The NBA said issuing asymptomatic COVID-19 tests is, "not appropriate in the current public health environment."

Michael Shapiro

Fertitta: No Layoffs, Pay Cuts for Rockets Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Rockets owner Tilman Feritta: "We’ve had no pay cuts. We didn’t apply for any funds within the Rockets, governmental or anything.”

Michael Shapiro