Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni has "no reservations," about returning to Houston's bench if the 2019-20 season resumes, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

D'Antoni, 68, is the second-oldest coach in the NBA behind Gregg Popovich. Individuals over 65 are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, per the Centers for Disease Control.

"D'Antoni has determined that he would coach if the season resumes in large part due to confidence in NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office to create as safe an environment as possible," MacMahon wrote on Thursday. "D'Antoni, who has been sheltering in place at his Houston home and plans to take precautions such as wearing a mask, has faith that Silver would not allow the league to resume if the safety of players, coaches and staffers would be compromised."

League executives have expressed concern regarding the presence of coaches and staff members over the age of 60, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes. Individuals over 60 with preexisting conditions could be barred from attending a quarantined playoffs.

The NBA has begun to take steps toward potentially resuming the 2019-20 season in recent weeks. Practice facilities will begin to open in select cities on Friday, and the league continues to evaluate contingencies for a return to play. The postseason could potentially be held in a quarantined site–likely Orlando or Las Vegas–and playoff series could be trimmed in order to finish the season by Labor Day.

D'Antoni and the Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. They are slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.