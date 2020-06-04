Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni called for increased compassion and empathy throughout the United States on Thursday following the tragic death of George Floyd.

"I’m just really horrified at the lack of understanding or compassion or empathy that we’ve developed in this country,” D'Antoni told The Athletic's Kelly Iko. "I just hope that reforms will come and people will start listening and start feeling, start understanding."

"And I know it’s asking a lot this probably should have been done many years ago. Going forward, listen with an open heart, try to enact some reforms that will help everybody, not just a few.”

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. He was stopped by officer Derek Chauvin, who placed his knee on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes. Floyd can be seen on video saying, "I can't breathe," numerous times before his death.

Floyd's death has sparked protests throughout the country, and numerous NBA players–including Rockets guard Austin Rivers and forward Robert Covington–have spoken out against police brutality and racial injustice in recent weeks. D'Antoni has reached out to Houston's players individually this week, per Iko, and he believes he has a "responsibility" to speak out given his platform.

“I believe that because there’s a big platform being a coach,” D’Antoni told Iko. “I [have] a bigger responsibility, but everybody has that responsibility to be able to lead and have empathy and all that. ...Then when you’re given a platform, which luckily we have as Houston Rockets in the community, then you try to do what you can. Either bring light to a situation or help out either charitably or whatever it takes."

Houston hosted one of the nation's largest protests on Tuesday, with over 60,000 people marching in Discovery Green Park. Former Rockets forward Gerald Green participated in Tuesday's protest along with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

D'Antoni supported the protest efforts, and called for his players to express themselves on whatever platform they see fit.

"Any kind of peaceful protest is what you should do," D'Antoni said. "I just know you have to express yourself. You have to. We just have to do a better job in society of listening and enacting policies that help everybody, not just the privileged.”

D'Antoni is in his fourth season as the Rockets head coach. He has led Houston to four straight winning seasons, including a 40–24 record in 2019-20. The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference.