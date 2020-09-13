SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Report: Mike D'Antoni Informs Rockets He Won't Return as Head Coach

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni informed the Rockets on Sunday that he will not return as head coach in 2020-21, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

D'Antoni's contract with Houston ended on Saturday as the Rockets were eliminated by LeBron James and the Lakers in the second round. D'Antoni and the Rockets previously discussed contract extensions prior to 2019-20, but talks fell through before opening night.

D'Antoni, 69, amassed a 217–101 record in four seasons with the Rockets. He led one of the best periods in franchise history since joining Houston in 2016, leading James Harden & Co. to four straight playoff appearances. The Rockets reached the Western Conference finals in 2018 before losing in the second round in each of the last two seasons. 

There was considerable speculation regarding D'Antoni's future throughout the 2020 playoffs. D'Antoni said on Saturday night he wished to continue coaching after this season, adding his fondness for the city of Houston and the Rockets' organization. 

"We've got a great organization, great city, great fans, team's great," D'Antoni said following Houston's Game 5 loss. "I mean, everything's good here. We'll see what happens, but I couldn't ask for a better situation."

"I had four years. Hopefully it keeps going, but you just never know. But everything is good on this side, for sure."

Houston will now hire its third coach in the Harden era after D'Antoni's departure. The Rockets have been tied to former Houston head coach and current ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy, and the Rockets are expected to take a "strong look" at Clippers' assistant Tyron Lue, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes. 

The Rockets have now made the playoffs in eight straight years with Harden, but the last half decade has been marked by a string of disappointing playoff exits. Perhaps Houston's next head coach will help Harden get over the hump as he continues his Hall-of-Fame career. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Rockets 'Fully Intend' to Keep Morey After 2019-20

The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times in 13 years since Morey took over as general manager in May 2007.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Struggles as Lakers Cruise Past Rockets

Westbrook finished Saturday night with just 10 points on 4-13 shooting as Houston dropped Game 5 vs. Los Angeles.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Can't Save Rockets as Season Ends in Game 5 Loss

Harden led the Rockets with 30 points on 12-20 shooting, but the Lakers advanced to the Western Conference finals with a win in Game 5.

Michael Shapiro

Can James Harden Escape Lakers' Traps in Game 5?

Harden scored 21 points in Houston's Game 4 loss on Thursday as he finished the night 2-11 from the field.

Michael Shapiro

Danuel House Leaves Bubble After NBA Investigation

The NBA found that House had an unauthorized guest in his hotel room for "multiple hours," on Sept. 8.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Fall Flat as Lakers Take Commanding 3–1 Series Lead

The Rockets committed 16 turnovers and were outscored 19-2 in transition in Thursday's Game 4 loss.

Michael Shapiro

by

fsibeas

Report: 2020-21 Season Won’t Begin Before Christmas Day

The NBA reportedly intends to hold the 2020 draft on Nov. 18, but that date could be changed in the coming weeks.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets MVPs Struggle to Keep Up With LeBron, Davis in Game 4

Anthony Davis led all scorers with 29 points in Game 4 as James Harden scored 21 points on 2-11 from the field.

Michael Shapiro

Danuel House Out for Game 4 as NBA Continues Investigation

House is currently being investigated for a potential violation of the NBA's bubble protocol.

Michael Shapiro

Report: House Investigated for Allowing Female Into Hotel Room

House missed Houston's Game 3 matchup against the Lakers due to personal reasons.

Michael Shapiro