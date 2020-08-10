InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Mike D'Antoni Rises to No. 2 on Rockets All-Time Wins List

Michael Shapiro

It hasn't taken long for Mike D'Antoni to establish himself as one of the greatest coaches in Rockets' history. D'Antoni has been in Houston for just four seasons, but he became the second-winningest coach in Rockets history on Sunday as he passed Bill Fitch with win No. 217. It's been largely smooth sailing for Houston with D'Antoni guiding the ship.

"Anytime you got great players it makes it a lot easier," D'Antoni told the media in a Zoom call on Monday. "And from management, to ownership, to GMs, to the players, everybody wants to play the same way. And that makes my job a lot easier. ...It's been terrific, Houston's been an unbelievably great town. I've been really, really lucky. "

D'Antoni has yet to capture an elusive championship in four years with Houston, with 2018 marking the Rockets' best chance at a title in the Harden era. But even without a Larry O'Brien Trophy, the last four years have marked some of the best basketball in franchise history. 

The Rockets were likely to win 50 games for the fourth straight year before the COVID-19 hiatus, a feat that had never been accomplished dating back to the formation of the San Diego Rockets in 1967-68. Houston has become a relative model of consistency in the Harden era. D'Antoni's arrival has only entrenched the Rockets as Finals contenders. 

It will be tough for D'Antoni to become the winningest coach in Rockets' history. He still trails Rudy Tomjanovich by 286 wins, and he'll turn 70 during next season's playoffs. There's also the chance D'Antoni doesn't return to the Rockets in 2020-21 after failing to reach a contract extension with the organization last summer. D'Antoni's impact on the franchise is unlikely to ever rival Tomjanovich. But he certainly deserves recognition for leading one of the greatest periods in Rockets history. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Austin Rivers' Development Adds to Rockets Finals Hopes

Rivers is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc since returning from a wrist injury on Jan. 22.

Michael Shapiro

Rivers Leads Rockets Past Kings With Career-High 41 Points

Rivers led all scorers in Houston's 129-112 win as James Harden added 32 points and seven assists.

Michael Shapiro

by

HardenFor3

Draymond Green: James Harden 'Penalized' by MVP Voters

Green: "Does James Harden get penalized for the numbers that he’s putting up now? Is everybody just used to it and that’s what you expect?"

Michael Shapiro

by

DreamShake94

James Harden Named MVP Finalist for Fourth Straight Season

Harden was named MVP in 2016-17, and he's registered three second-place MVP finishes in the last five seasons.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook, Gordon Likely Out for Rockets vs. Kings

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said he wants to see Gordon play in at least one seeding game before the 2020 playoffs.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden, Rockets Blitz Lakers From Three in Blowout Win

James Harden led all scorers on Thursday with 39 points as Houston hit 21 threes in a 113-97 victory.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Out vs. Lakers With Bruised Quad

Westbrook was held to just 15 points on 5-14 from the field in Tuesday's loss to the Blazers.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Hope Gordon Plays in Seeding Games Before Playoffs

Gordon was diagnosed with an ankle sprain following Houston's scrimmage against the Celtics on July 28.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Reports Zero Positive COVID-19 Tests in Orlando Bubble

None of the 343 players in Orlando have registered a positive COVID-19 test since the last round of results were released on July 29.

Michael Shapiro

How Can Russell Westbrook, Rockets Break the Harden Trap?

Houston's point guard served as the primary release valve when the Blazers double-teamed James Harden on Tuesday night.

Michael Shapiro