Mike D'Antoni to Wear Mask on Rockets' Sideline in Orlando

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni will be the second-oldest coach in Orlando when games resume on July 30, but Houston's head coach says he has "no apprehension" about leading the Rockets despite the COVID-19 crisis.

"I have no apprehension, because I know what I'll do to prevent [contracting COVID-19]," D'Antoni told the media in a Zoom call on Tuesday. "I know the NBA will do everything they can do avoid it."

D'Antoni confirmed he will wear a mask when coaching on the sidelines in Orlando. Houston's head coach mentioned his responsibility to wear a mask not just for himself, but additionally for his players, fellow coaches and referees.

"The big thing is, you wear a mask for other people," D'Antoni said. "I do it for my players, I do it for my coaches, I do it for the people that I care about, so i wear a mask. And that's what I do walking down the street here, going into a grocery store."

The 69-year-old head coach said he does not believe wearing a mask will impact his coaching. D'Antoni said Houston's players will still be able to hear him from the sidelines, and adding a mask could help shield his criticism of referees. D'Antoni noted he doesn't see a "downside" of wearing a mask during the Rockets' playoff run. 

D'Antoni and the Rockets enter the season's restart No. 6 in the West at 40–24. They've made the playoffs in four straight seasons with D'Antoni, reaching the Western Conference finals in 2018. 

Houston is currently seeking its first Finals appearance since 1995. 

