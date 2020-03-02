InsideTheRockets
Mike D'Antoni Wins Western Conference Coach of the Month

Michael Shapiro

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni was named Western Conference Coach of the Month for February on Monday.

Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer won the award in the Eastern Conference.

D'Antoni's honor was well earned after a dominant last month for the Rockets. Houston went 9–2 in February, winning its last six games. The Rockets closed the month with a win in Boston on Saturday night, pulling off a 111-110 overtime victory as Russell Westbrook scored 41 points. With six weeks left in the regular season, Houston enters Monday's game in New York just 1.5 games back of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. 

The Rockets were similarly impressive by advanced metrics in February. Houston finished the month No. 4 in offensive rating and net rating, and its defense finished a more-than-respectable No. 7. D'Antoni battled a high degree of difficulty, too. As the Lakers and Bucks continued to roll with their opening-night rosters, D'Antoni has won with a rebuilt (and undersized) rotation. This past month has marked one of the finest of D'Antoni's career.

D'Antoni won his tenth Coach of the Month award on Monday, including his fifth with the Rockets. He earned the honor twice in 2017-18 and once last season. 

The 68-year-old is one of the most accomplished head coaches in Rockets' history. He is third in franchise history in regular-season wins, and he'll pass Bill Fitch for the No. 2 spot with five more victories. D'Antoni and the Rockets are on track for their fourth straight 50-win season in 2019-20. They have the most wins in the NBA since 2016-17.

Houston will look to advance to 40–20 in 2019-20 on Monday as it faces the Knicks. Tip-off from Madison Square Garden is slated for 6 p.m. CT. 

