Missed Opportunity: Josh Christopher Falls To Pelicans In 2021 Rockets Re-Draft

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets came out of the 2021 Draft with arguably the best group of prospects in the league. The Rockets took Jalen Green with their top overall selection at pick No. 2, which resulted in the franchise landing Alperen Sengun, Josh Christopher and Usman Garuba with their next three picks.

Nearly every player the Rockets took during the draft has established themselves as foundational pieces to their ongoing rebuild. But CBS Sports believes general manager Rafael Stone could have done better.

CBS Sports revamped Houston's '21 class after completing a re-draft. CBS took Evan Mobley from USC at pick No. 2, and here is how the rest of Houston's re-draft class faired.

Following the selection of Mobley, the Rockets took Joshua Primo at No. 16. With the final two selections, Houston went Isaiah Jackson at No. 23 and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl at No. 24.

In this re-draft scenario, Christopher is the only prospect the Rockets missed out on drafting. Christopher was originally taken with the 24th pick. But his draft position elevated by eight spots with the selection by the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 17.

"I'm just enamored with Christopher's ability as a combo guard who could fit into just about any young core. (New Orleans included.) Tough, do-it-all guard who could contribute to winning on a team that is already in the playoff hunt."

Sengun, who the Rockets originally took at No. 16, fell to the Los Angeles Clippers at no. 21. Garuba went 29 to the Phoenix Suns.

