NBA 2K25 Rating for Rockets Rookie Remains Consistent with Draft Position
Reed Sheppard was one of the better collegiate players in the nation during his lone season in Lexington. In fact, he was the best long-range shooter in the country, shooting over 52 percent from distance.
Sheppard has drawn comparisons to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, which is an unreasonably high bar to clear.
Atlanta Hawks guard, Trae Young, has even compared Sheppard to himself.
Sheppard lit up the Summer League, displaying his playmaking chops and defensive prowess, not to mention his ability to shoot in motion. So where exactly does Sheppard rank in the rookie rankings?
Per usual, it depends on who you ask. But if you ask the makers of NBA 2K, he'll be the third-best rookie, behind only Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr.
The latter two both came in at a 75 overall rating, while Sheppard came in at 73.
Interestingly enough, the rookie ratings are a direct reflection of how the 2024 NBA Draft went, specifically as it pertains to the top four of Risacher, Sarr, Sheppard, and Stephon Castle.
Sheppard's shooting and playmaking could make him an instant cog in Rockets coach Ime Udoka's rotation, as the franchise faced a deficit in those areas last season and didn't address them in the offseason, outside of drafting Sheppard.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.