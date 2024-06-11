NBA Champion Gives Transparent Take on Former Rockets Superstar
Russell Westbrook is arguably the greatest athlete to ever play the point guard position. The triple-double king flew coast to coast with reckless abandon at 1000 miles an hour, daring anyone to get in his path.
Although the former Houston Rockets superstar didn't exactly have a dependable outside shot, it didn't stop him from leading the league in scoring twice. During Westbrook's Rockets tenure, the franchise sought to capitalize on his athleticism, putting him at the center position and creating a guaranteed nightly mismatch, as opposing bigs couldn't stop him or slow him down.
This became known as the small ball experiment, and it mitigated Westbrook's inability to shoot, as he dominated in the paint. The Rockets landed the fourth-best record in the Western Conference and made it to the second round of the playoffs before being eliminated by the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.
One year later, Westbrook was a member of his hometown Lakers, who sent Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the 22nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Washington Wizards, who had just acquired the future Hall of Famer from the Rockets less than one year earlier.
Westbrook's Lakers tenure was a very rocky and tumultuous one, as he wasn't a fit alongside LeBron James, who is best when surrounded by shooters. Again, Westbrook has never been known to do that.
Westbrook often traded barbs with the media and never tasted any postseason success in Laker Land, as the team went 35-47 in 2020-21, his first season with the franchise. Before his second season with the franchise was over, Westbrook was traded once more.
Three-time champion, Danny Green, gave a rather honest assessment on Westbrook's tenure with the Lakers on The Draymond Green Show, while speaking on the franchise’s head coaching vacancy.
"The Lakers job is a tough one man. People think you're a tough mental player, kid, coach, whatever.
You know I could do anything, I've been through the ringer, I can handle it. I'll be fine. Until you get in there. That ring is a different type of ring.
I've seen certain guys, even the most toughest guys. Russell Westbrook. There is not a guy that I know in this league that is as tough mentally than him.
That carries that confidence, chip on his shoulder, night in, night out, don't give a damn what who says, anything. He went to L.A. and he just looked like a different person. Those lights are different, that organization and those fans are different."
In two seasons with the Lakers, Westbrook averaged 17.4 points, 7.2 assists, 6.9 rebounds, and 43.4 percent from the field. Westbrook would eventually be traded to the Utah Jazz in 2023, who bought him out, paving the way for him to join the LA Clippers, where he has been ever since.
