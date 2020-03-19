The NBA announced a new pair of protocols on Thursday regarding the league's coronavirus suspension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Teams will reportedly be forced to close their practice facilities to players and staff beginning on Friday. The move was "inevitable," as teams were "uneasy about contact even in that limited environment," per Wojnarowski.

Players will have to find separate accommodations for practicing and training as long as the league shuts down facilities due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NBA will allow its players to travel outside of their team's market, though they are not able to leave North America, per Wojnarowski. Players are reportedly encouraged to not leave their home city if possible during the suspension.

A host of NBA players have spent the first week of the coronavirus suspension practicing and training at their respective team's facilities. James Harden and Eric Gordon were among the players practicing at the Toyota Center in Houston over the last week, according to Rockets CEO Tad Brown.

"Our [players] are still going through their stuff, just in a different manner," Brown told SportsTalk 790 in Houston. "James [Harden] was in yesterday, Eric [Gordon] was in yesterday. We've had most everybody come in [to Toyota Center] over the last couple of days."

The NBA is currently on an indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak. Seven players have tested positive for COVID-19, including Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, as well as Kevin Durant. The two-time Finals MVP was one of four Nets to test positive.

The Lakers received COVID-19 tests on Wednesday. They are expected to receive the results of their tests on Friday.